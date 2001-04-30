Please Don’t Forward This Email!

Sometimes when he’s having a bad day, Phillip Harter answers his phone with this curt greeting: “I didn’t write it!” But most of the time, when he answers his phone or checks his email, he enjoys hearing from some of the world’s most famous people and influential organizations, including CNN, the United Nations, Gallup pollsters, and members of the White House staff.

Why is Harter, 46, an associate professor of surgery in Stanford University’s emergency-medicine division, so popular with people from so many walks of life? Because they have all received or heard about a poignant email message bearing his name, title, phone number, and email address.

You may have received it, too: “If Earth’s population was shrunk to a village of just 100 people,” it begins, then 57 would be Asian, 11 would be homosexual, 1 would have a college education, 6 would possess 59% of the world’s entire wealth, and so on. The statistics are striking and easy to understand, and they score some moving points about the distribution of wealth, health, and power around the world.

There’s just one problem: Harter has no idea where the statistics came from, and he didn’t compose the original message. He is an accidental Web celebrity — the victim (or beneficiary) of the “forward” button in email programs and of our eagerness to make contact with people whose messages actually get us to stop and think. Says Harter dryly, “I’m waiting for our new president to contact me.”

It all started on a weekday morning three and a half years ago. Harter received the message (he can’t remember from whom), which made him take notice. So he decided to forward it — coupled with his usual automatic signature listing him as a professor at Stanford University School of Medicine — to his colleagues, friends, and family members. Harter forgot about the message as soon as he forwarded it, and nothing much happened for about six months. Then strange queries started trickling in — from professors, schoolteachers, the World Health Organization. Could he verify the data in his email? Could he confirm his backup sources?

But that was just a hint of things to come. After a collection of magazines, newspapers, and columnists got the email and published the statistics (without bothering to check with Harter, of course), his inbox was flooded — and his 15 minutes of global fame was underway. A Latvian newspaper paid homage to this great communicator (or to a misspelled version of him) in a full-page story. The email was reprinted on a discussion board for the First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Antonio, a Web-based pagan-resource guide, an Australian newsletter called “Voice and Word,” and a Brazilian project advocating Esperanto. A population course at Michigan State University suggested it as homework reading. Recently, a diversity initiative at agriculture giant Cargill Inc. asked permission to use the information. Someone even sent Harter a copy of the statistics done in calligraphy and laminated with pressed flowers. “I didn’t have the heart to say that it wasn’t me,” he admits.

Harter does come clean with most people who contact him. For a while, during the height of the storm, he left an outgoing message on his voice mail instructing curious data hounds to look elsewhere. And he still answers every email he gets — and he still gets 5 – 10 inquiries a week. “My greatest fear,” he quips in his standard email response to his fascinated public, “is that my name will become permanently attached to this and that I’ll become rich and famous and have to quit my day job.”