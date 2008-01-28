Who’s Helping Big Oil Focus on Sustainability?

Role: Vivienne Cox is Executive Vice President for Gas, Power & Renewables, and BP Shipping. She is also accountable for all of the gas marketing activities of the BP Group.

Education: Bachelors degree and Masters in Chemistry from Oxford University; MBA at INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

Career: In 2005, Cox created BP Alternative Energy, which aims to be the world’s leading low carbon power producer by 2015, and committed to invest $8 billion over the next 10 years in low carbon power including solar, wind, combined cycle gas turbines and hydrogen power.

External: Cox sits on the board of Rio Tinto as a non-executive director, and in April 2006 she was awarded the prestigious Veuve Clicquot Businesswoman of the Year award.

