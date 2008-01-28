Can Big Oil Become Big Green Energy?

Yes, Benjamin, the future of disposable materials is biodynamic — or “cradle to cradle” as architect Bill McDonough calls it: “Waste is a flaw of design.” Dow and DuPont are already inventing corn- and potato-based plastics, which you can use for drinking, eating, and carrying groceries. Possible Big Green Energy candidate: Switching ExxonMobil’s or Shell’s vast chemical refinery network to sustainable production.