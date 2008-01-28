advertisement
10 Widget Wonders

By April Joyner

Film recommendation and sharing site Flixster gained a boost in popularity thanks to its application for Facebook. Boasting features such as its Movie Compatibility Test, which lets friends compare their cinematic tastes, and The Never-Ending Movie Quiz, the Flixster app is one of Facebook’s most popular.

