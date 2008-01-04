The Wonderful World of Widgets

Founded by PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, Slide has developed many of the top Facebook applications, including SuperPoke and Top Friends. The site enables users to create custom slideshows, videos, and guestbooks that can be posted on social networks and blogs as widgets.

Why It Matters: As a leading Facebook application developer, Slide hosts an ad network that allows advertisers easy access to millions of viewers. Corporate clients: AT&T Wireless, Paramount Pictures, Discovery Channel

RockYou!

Slide’s main competitor, RockYou! has also developed many of the top applications on Facebook and other social networks. RockYou! features similar templates for custom widgets, including slideshows and glitter text. Like Slide, RockYou! hosts an in-widget ad network on Facebook for marketers.

Why It Matters: In December, RockYou’s SuperWall became the #1 application on Facebook, and the company’s applications edge out similar offerings by Slide and other developers in popularity. This popularity boosts RockYou’s ad network, which offers advertisers the largest reach of Facebook users.

Corporate clients: Nettwork Records, SNOCAP, Yahoo!, Sony