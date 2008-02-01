Make Goals Not Resolutions

Imagine you’re a consultant to the New Year’s Resolution industry. Your clients are a deeply dysfunctional bunch. Every January, they proudly announce their resolutions. Two weeks later, most have already veered off plan, and by mid-spring, they may not even remember having a resolution at all. To find another set of clients who blow their goals so consistently, you’d have to start serving defense contractors.

If these were goals, mind you, we’d all consider ourselves utter failures, but with our resolutions, we get a pass. So how do you make sure your business is setting goals rather than resolutions?

To sniff out whether your business is pursuing a goal or a resolution, follow the fun. What’s fun about goals is the end point, the completion. If your goal is to “grow sales by 13% in the Southeast region,” and you nail it, you’re ecstatic. What’s fun about resolutions, on the other hand, is the announcement. Think of a stereotypical offsite meeting where a team has the sudden epiphany: What we really need to do is “Amaze the Customer!” That’s a resolution, and its unveiling probably feels as good to the team members as their new-year illusions of running triathlons or spending more time with their kids.

Resolutions feel good coming out of our mouths, but they lack enforcement. We all know that when congresspeople can’t achieve a goal, like passing a decent health-care bill, they’ll pass a resolution instead, which allows them to declare how irritated they are about the state of health care. (So next time you miss your quota, try sending around an Email Resolution: “Resolved: I deplore the people of the Southeast and their hateful unwillingness to buy 13% more product from me.”)

Add publicity and accountability to a resolution, and you get a goal. At Microsoft, for instance, employees set ambitious goals for themselves each year, called “commitments,” that are created in consultation with their peers and supervisors and later made public. Peer pressure, or even just peer awareness, is a powerful motivating factor. So, does your IT director know your marketing director’s goals? Is there a public folder for goals on your intranet?

It’s possible to turn a lofty resolution–to get in shape, to be a better dad, to “amaze the customer”–into an achievable goal. But to pull it off, your present self may have to outsmart your future self. For instance, if you go on a diet, you’ll immediately banish all sugary and fatty snacks from the cupboard. Because you know that in a weak moment, your future self will not resist the Call of the Oreo. It’s not easy to change your behavior; it’s easier to change your environment, which in turn will change your behavior.

Strangely, it suffices to change your mental environment. The psychologists Peter Gollwitzer and Veronika Brandstätter studied college students who had to write a paper about how they spent Christmas Eve. The catch was that they were supposed to submit the paper by December 26. At this point, the paper is in resolution territory: It feels good to imagine yourself getting a good grade by writing the paper. But, as with January gym memberships, the outcome was not pretty. Only a third of the students got around to submitting a paper.