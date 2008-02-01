Is Bacteria Fuel the Next Big Thing?

Bacteria Fuel
PRO: 50% more energy per gallon than ethanol; no need for refining
CON: Hasn’t been tried on a large scale yet; potential regulatory issues
Algae Biodiesel
PRO: Cheaper and more efficient to produce than soy biodiesel or ethanol
CON: Delicate algae are hard to keep alive and churning oil by the billions
Ethanol
PRO: Made from common crops such as corn; proven and existing technology
CON: Less energy than biodiesel; needs pricey, eco-unfriendly refining
Soy Biodiesel
PRO: Made from soybean oil, which is already widely made; nontoxic
CON: Costlier than bacteria or algae fuel; turns solid at low temperatures