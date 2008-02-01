Is Bacteria Fuel the Next Big Thing?

PRO: 50% more energy per gallon than ethanol; no need for refining CON: Hasn’t been tried on a large scale yet; potential regulatory issues

Algae Biodiesel

PRO: Cheaper and more efficient to produce than soy biodiesel or ethanol

CON: Delicate algae are hard to keep alive and churning oil by the billions

Ethanol

PRO: Made from common crops such as corn; proven and existing technology

CON: Less energy than biodiesel; needs pricey, eco-unfriendly refining

Soy Biodiesel

PRO: Made from soybean oil, which is already widely made; nontoxic

CON: Costlier than bacteria or algae fuel; turns solid at low temperatures