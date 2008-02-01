Contributors

Photographer Jill Greenberg created a stir when she made some toddlers cry–on purpose. She’d taken away their lollipops just long enough to get her shot. But there were no tears when she photographed Discovery’s Mike Rowe and a bear that will be a subject for her next major project, “Ursine.” Celebrated for her work for clients ranging from Paramount Pictures and Coca-Cola to GQ and Newsweek, she lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two young children.

Jon Gertner

Jon Gertner grew up just a few hundred yards from Bell Labs’ sprawling headquarters in Murray Hill, New Jersey. His profile of Jeong Kim grew out of his research for a book on the history of the Labs and the process of innovation. Formerly a senior editor at Money and now a contributing writer at The New York Times Magazine, Gertner is interested in the links between science, business, and society.

Arianne Cohen

Since reporting on Pfizer’s program that allows employees to outsource annoying tasks to India, Arianne Cohen has adopted many of the program’s principles. “My Web guy in Pakistan has changed my life,” she says. With her free time, she writes for New York and Marie Claire and researches The Tall Book, due out later this year, on why tall folk are smarter, happier, and richer. (She is 6 feet 3 inches.)

R. Paul Herman and Sara Olsen

Two San Francisco-based consultants pooled their resources for this issue’s oil-investing story.

Paul Herman is CEO and founder of HIP Investor, which assesses the human impact and profit of businesses for investors. He started his career at McKinsey & Co., built an energy practice at CSC Index, then moved into the social sector at Ashoka and eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s Network. He drives a Prius and walks the two miles from home to his downtown office.

Sara Olsen–one of the few folks we know who has both a master’s in social work and an MBA–is the founder of Social Venture Technology Group, which measures the value of intangibles in terms that are practical for entrepreneurs, managers, and investors. She lives in Milpitas, California, with her partner, an electrical engineer and beekeeper.