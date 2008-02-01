Fast Talk: Bureaucracy Breaker

Colin Evans President and CEO, Dossia

Portland, Oregon

“Health care will be more efficient and cost effective if we create portable, personal electronic medical records. They could follow people from job to job, doctor to doctor, and insurance companies throughout a person’s lifetime. Right now, a hospital can learn more about an incoming FedEx package than it can about an ER patient. Dossia is trying to take that information, pry it loose, and put it in employees’ hands. Breaking down the bureaucracy to do that is a challenge. I spend more of my time on privacy issues than design and technology.”