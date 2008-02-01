Fast Talk: The Protector

Harriet Pearson Chief Privacy Officer, IBM

Armonk, New York

“More and more employees and their spouses are going to be putting their medical information online. Companies have to decide, Do I collect info? How do I protect it well? When can I share it? Our latest challenge is Web companies that provide genetic information if you send in a simple cheek swab. What if that information gets inadvertently exposed? It doesn’t matter that it hasn’t happened yet. I secured IBM’s commitment not to use genetic information in employment or health-insurance-coverage decisions, and now we’re using our influence to get tech and life-sciences companies that we work with to do the same.”