Carbon Craze

In “Are Carbon Offsets a Cop-out?” (November 2007), David Roberts is right that comparisons between carbon offsets and indulgences are tired and inaccurate. Carbon offsets are meant only as a last resort, to cover greenhouse-gas emissions that can’t be eliminated through energy efficiency, buying renewable energy, and reducing car and plane trips. Going on a low-carbon diet comes first. Offsets that are done right come from verifiable projects that result in real greenhouse-gas reductions, which offer a market-based way to finance new projects that otherwise might not be built.