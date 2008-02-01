Speaker For Hire

WHO: Colin Powell, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and ex-Secretary of State

WHAT: International Franchise Association annual convention

WHEN: February 9-12

WHERE: Orlando, Florida

WHY: Powell may seem an odd choice to lecture McDonald’s owners and Pizza Hut operators. But IFA spokesman Terry Hill explains: “A franchise business is in essence a system… . So naturally [we] look to military people, who have been trained by one of the greatest systems in the world.” And to Republicans: Recent IFA speakers include Newt Gingrich, Rudy Giuliani, and George H.W. and Barbara Bush–though, says Hill, “we’d love to have Bill Clinton speak as well.”

HOW MUCH: At least $100,000