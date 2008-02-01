Lab Results May Vary

How It Works: Any of its 3,000 researchers can pitch ideas to IBM Research’s management team. Ten teams per year, composed of three to five researchers, get the funding and time–up to three to five years–to realize their concept.

Payoff: What began in 2001 as a hunch by two researchers who wanted to break down language barriers is now Mastor, a real-time, voice-activated foreign-language translation software for PDAs and laptops. Last year, 10,000 of the units were deployed to U.S. military in Iraq for English-Arabic translation.

Hewlett-Packard

The Program: HP Labs

How It Works: Startup teams of 10 to 20 engineers pitch “big bets” to a management board. About 30 get green-lighted annually, with a hefty dose of financing. The engineers spend 100% of their time on their projects and pair up with the corresponding business units to bring the product to market.

Payoff: Too early to say. The nascent program designed by the unit’s new director, Prith Banerjee, an academic and entrepreneur, just kicked off in December. The focus on “big bets” is a drastic shift for the lab, which formerly focused on 150 smaller-scale projects per year–think incremental printer enhancement instead of a next-gen machine.

Xerox

The Program: Xerox Innovation Group’s Technology Incubation Network