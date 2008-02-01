Voyage of Discovery

“We’re about satisfying curiosity about the world,” says David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Communications (DCI), which airs Dirty Jobs and has more than 100 TV networks reaching 1.5 billion subscribers. Zaslav, who arrived in early 2007, overhauled management, eliminated some 1,200 jobs, and ditched the 120 tanking retail stores to focus on e-commerce. “We’re not just a cable company anymore,” he says. But while cyber is cool–and DCI saw profits rise to $246 million in his first nine months, up nearly 50% from a year ago–cable is still king. Here are four of DCI’s key properties: