On the Eve of Destruction?

Book: Creative Destruction: Why Companies That Are Built to Last Underperform the Market — And How to Successfully Transform Them Authors: Richard Foster and Sarah Kaplan Publisher: Currency Price: $27.50

Who’s the poster boy for this postmillennial, hyperspeed, shock-a-minute economy? Why, that would be Joseph Alois Schumpeter, the Austrian-born economist who died in 1950. He was the “gales of creative destruction” guy who observed that a market economy ensures growth by allowing new, better companies to topple the old. In his own day, his notion played second fiddle to John Maynard Keynes’s “general theory.” Now Schumpeter’s da man.

Consider this: Of the companies that comprised the Standard & Poor’s 500 index in 1957, just 74 were still on the list in 1997. Destruction to go! Even more startling: Of those 74 survivors, just 12 outperformed the index over that 40-year period. “The corporate equivalent of El Dorado, the golden company that continually performs better than the markets, has never existed,” write Richard Foster and Sarah Kaplan, authors of Creative Destruction: Why Companies That Are Built to Last Underperform the Market — And How to Successfully Transform Them. “In the long run, the markets always win.”

Foster, a McKinsey & Co. senior partner, and Kaplan, who has since left McKinsey to study at MIT, pored over 38 years of results from 1,008 companies in 15 industries. This effort, they say, took them a decade and the assistance of more than 50 McKinsey colleagues. (Does it take that many to change a lightbulb?)

Here’s what they found: Companies that are “built to last” (note the dig at Jim Collins’s 1994 classic) can’t possibly sustain competitive advantage. The very characteristics that help organizations survive — processes and systems that allow for order and control — ensure that organizations will underperform the market. “Corporations are built on the assumption of continuity; their focus is on operations,” Foster and Kaplan write. “Capital markets are built on the assumption of discontinuity; their focus is on creation and destruction.”

The business world is discontinuous and becoming more so. Dramatic declines in capital costs, the increasing efficiency of capital markets, and the rise in national liquidity, Foster and Kaplan write, will force more economic disruption in the next two decades than ever. “The survivors will have to be masters of creative destruction — built for discontinuity, remade like the market.”

That is, to sustain advantage, organizations will have to emulate market behavior. The market is fearless. It abandons subpar performers. It welcomes innovation from the periphery. And it is completely flexible, unconcerned by threats of cannibalization, channel conflict, or earnings dilution. Companies, likewise, “must stimulate the rate of creative destruction through the generation or acquisition of new firms and the elimination of marginal performers — without losing control of operations.”