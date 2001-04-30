Go Ahead, Forward This Email!

If we could shrink the earth’s population to a village of precisely 100 people, with all the existing human ratios remaining the same, it would look something like this:

60 Asians

12 Europeans

15 from the Western Hemisphere (9 Latin Americans, 5 North Americans, and 1 Oceanian)

13 Africans

Source: UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, “World Population Prospects: The 2000 Revision.”

50 would be female

50 would be male

Source: U.S. Bureau of the Census International Data Base, Table 094: Midyear Population by Age and Sex 2001.

80 would be non-white

20 would be white

Source: U.S. Bureau of the Census International Data Base, Table 001: Total Midyear Population 2001, assuming the populations of South America, Asia, and Africa are “non-white” and those of North America, Europe, and Oceania are “white.”