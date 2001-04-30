Go Ahead, Forward This Email!

If we could shrink the earth’s population to a village of precisely 100 people, with all the existing human ratios remaining the same, it would look something like this:
60 Asians
12 Europeans
15 from the Western Hemisphere (9 Latin Americans, 5 North Americans, and 1 Oceanian)
13 Africans
50 would be female
50 would be male
80 would be non-white
20 would be white
67 would be non-Christian
33 would be Christian
20 people would earn 89% of the entire world’s wealth
25 would live in substandard housing
17 would be unable to read
13 would suffer from malnutrition
1 would die within the year
2 would give birth within the year
2 would have a college education
4 would own a computer
Please note: In our research, we were unable to find a consensus on the ratio of hetersexual to homosexual people in the world and subsequently omitted that statistic.
