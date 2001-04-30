Hey, Big Spender

Michael Fleisher has a unique perch from which to judge the current technology slump. As chief executive of Gartner Inc. — the gorilla of the tech-research industry — he presides over a company with $860 million in last year’s revenues, 1,400 analysts and consultants, and more than 10,000 clients.

In addition to listening to his analysts, Fleisher spends much of his time talking with the firm’s biggest clients. He knows what they are — or are not — buying. He understands what they want — and what they fear. And here’s his take: Technology spending has hit bottom, but that doesn’t mean it’s coming back strong anytime soon. His clients, he says, remain incredibly cautious, not because they don’t need new technology, but because they have no idea what to expect of the near future.

The bright note: Technology is so wedded to business strategy at most big companies that investment will have to return. And when investment does return, it will be smarter. (It should be noted that Gartner’s viability depends on that return, smart or not.)

Fleisher spoke recently with Fast Company about the return to sanity in technology. Here are some of his observations.

“The Trough of Disillusionment”

I became CEO of Gartner 18 months ago, which was very interesting timing, because at that point, business was clearly on a different planet. Most people didn’t want to believe anything but grow, grow, grow. But Gartner predicted a change. We published a report in November 1999, titled “The End of E-Business.” It said that by mid-2001, business would enter a period called — and I love this phrase — “the trough of disillusionment.” Business is firmly there now, no question about it. The only thing Gartner didn’t predict was how steep the downside curve was going to be. No one foresaw how quickly technology spending would shut down.

This is a very different technology downturn than we’ve experienced before. In 1990 and ’91, technology spending was almost 100% tactical and was geared toward cost reduction and productivity enhancement. Companies weren’t thinking about technology strategically, about how technology was part of who they were as a company. So it was easy to whack technology spending, just like they would other discretionary expenses like advertising. Managers thought, We’ll just stop spending on tech for a year or two, and everything will be all right.

Today, technology investment is far more strategic. Companies are spending big on the Web as a user interface where customers can come for all sorts of things; how a company appears to clients on the Web, its client-facing touch, has become a piece of technology. Second, companies have invested in what appear to be back-office systems — customer-relationship-management systems, and others like that — but are client-facing too. Those technology investments set companies apart, so companies can’t stop spending on them. Rather, leading companies will take advantage of market downturns to prove to their clients that they’re the place to do business long-term.