Seattle’s Real Aftershocks

So far, 2001 has been a shaky year — literally — for the Emerald City. An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck the city on February 28, damaging many historic buildings in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Then, in March, Boeing announced that it was moving corporate headquarters — and between 500 and 1,000 jobs — out of the city. The rapidly declining fortunes of local tech companies have resulted in layoffs and a reduction of the charitable giving that has fueled the city’s culture boom.

Those events have prompted Seattle-ites to think about the city’s long-term strategy. The billion-dollar decade — wherein 1 billion dollars was funneled into the city’s cultural scene — is drawing to a close. Now, some residents argue, it’s time to address lingering problems like the lack of affordable housing and traffic-clogged streets and highways. While cultural projects like Paul Allen’s Experience Music Project and the Seattle Art Museum’s Olympic Sculpture Park race to completion thanks to wealthy benefactors, improvements to Seattle’s public-transportation system, for example, have taken a much slower, more circuitous course.

City councilman Peter Steinbrueck, a Seattle-born architect whose father helped design the trademark Space Needle for the 1962 World’s Fair, argues that talent meccas like Seattle need to devote more energy to transportation and affordable housing than they do to “glamour projects.”

“There’s plenty here to attract people,” Steinbrueck says. “We’ve got good academic institutions, a mild climate, a beautiful setting, and lots of activities. If anything is deterring businesses and employees from moving here, it’s the traffic and lack of affordable housing. It’s causing some people consternation — and I tend to fall into this camp — that we’re getting too involved with glamour projects. I’m also concerned that we’re not doing enough to preserve open spaces and curb sprawl.”

Steinbrueck worries that a project to build a new aquarium is proceeding without enough consideration of the building’s location on the waterfront, where it will block views of Elliott Bay. He’s also been critical of the new $72 million Seattle City Hall and its design.

“The mayor likes to move fast and furious,” Steinbrueck says, “but I don’t think we should rush projects. They ought to be well thought-out and well planned. My hope is that 20 years from now, we’re not looking at all these new buildings and saying, ‘Oh, God, why did we do that?’ I hope we’ll look back and say that we did the right thing, that we invested in the long term, and that we put quality ahead of speed.”