(No) Exit Ahead?

Let’s face it: IPOs are no longer an engine for growth. They may not even be the ultimate destination for most new companies. Only 1 of 39 IPOs filed in 2001 has been completed, according to CommScan LLC; 92 have been withdrawn. And the number of IPOs in the pipeline is the lowest in more than a decade.

What’s more, IPOs just aren’t packing the punch they once did. According to VentureOne Corp., in the first quarter of 2000, 70 companies completed venture-backed IPOs to raise a total of $7.52 billion. That’s more than was raised in all of 1997, when 119 IPOs were completed. Then lunacy turned to sanity. In the first quarter of this year, a mere 5 IPOs were completed, raising a paltry $467.5 million.

Even though the IPO is nearly extinct, great ideas are still bubbling up. If you want to expand, hire new people, or get your product to market, don’t lament the loss of capital. If anything, times of constraint breed much-needed radical innovation. So argues Paul Deninger, the blunt, energetic chairman and CEO of Broadview, a private equity investor and adviser on dozens of technology mergers and acquisitions.

“We’re not advising companies for growth. We’re advising them for preservation,” he says.

Here is his somewhat contrarian prescription for how to grow slower — and smarter — when the market turns south.

To move from incremental innovation to radical innovation, give people less money and less time.

“There’s this implied sense of innovation in the phrase ‘business model.’ There’s only one business model: growth in revenue and profit. The real innovation comes in doing more with less.