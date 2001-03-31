Everything Must Go!

So this is what it has come to. The dotcom Titanic is sinking, and the passengers are jumping madly for the lifeboats. But on their way out, they’re buying up as many deck chairs as they can haul off.

Except in this case, the deck chairs are $749 Herman Miller Aeron Chairs.

It’s been a dark week at Scient Corp., the three-year-old consulting firm that expertly rode the Internet economy’s wild explosion — and then took a dive with the sector’s sudden collapse (Scient’s Near-Death Experience).

Late last month, employees and connected outsiders crowded Scient’s San Francisco headquarters to snatch up hundreds of Aerons that had been made expendable by the company’s first round of layoffs, announced back in December. The fire-sale price: $280 per chair.

Even then, employees understood that the news was about to get worse. On April 10, staffers gathered at the company’s new Market Street offices for a potluck “Last Supper” to mark the announcement many knew was coming the next afternoon. Sangria and mudslides flowed freely. “Everyone was full of laughs and smiles, but the underlying gloom was prevalent,” said one employee. Colleagues typed their contact information into a common laptop, so that everyone could keep track of one another after the boom fell.

Make no mistake: Nearly one year after dotcom stocks imploded, the aftershocks continue to hit harder than ever. Companies such as Scient depended on Web startups for business; but what’s more, they counted on brick-and-mortar clients to be scared enough by those dotcoms to spend big and fast on technology services.

Now the dotcom trade has all but vanished. And the big guys are a lot more cautious about throwing IT bucks around. “Our large enterprise clients continue to delay information-technology spending initiatives — which has resulted in further deterioration in our pipeline,” says Scient chairman and CEO Robert M. Howe. A month ago, many tech executives expected that spending would come back in the second half of this year. These days, few hope for a pickup before the end of this year.