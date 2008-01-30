Three Proven Internet Marketing Strategies That Can Help You Make More Money Online

It seems that the online marketers are developing new internet marketing schemes every day. Often, they are offering their new ideas for a price to others at the same time. You probably think that the most useful strategy is to write about a new strategy or technique and sell it to anyone interested to know your new strategy.

And yes, what you think is right. There are now plenty of self-proclaimed experts willing to sell you their ‘successful secrets’ and ‘proven strategies’ to make money online with internet marketing.

And the truth is some of the information and e-courses are really helpful. Others are filled with exaggerations or selling information that already released elsewhere.

In order to separate the wheat from the chaff and to understand how you can put new information to use as part of your online marketing strategy, it pays to learn and understand some proven techniques for generating consistent sales.

Here are three proven strategies that you can consider using them for improving your online business performance:

Build an email list and offer your products or services to your list

Researches have shown that many web visitors don’t make purchase on their first visit on the websites that sell products and services. But if you can collect the email addresses of these web visitors and send follow-up emails often to them to build up a good relationship, then selling to them will become a lot easier.

Building an email list is crucial for your online business. But the question is how you can build a list. One of the effective ways to collect email addresses and build a list is by offering freebies through your website. By offering freebies like downloadable information, software, newsletter and so on, you can entice your visitors to opt-in to your list in order to get your gifts.