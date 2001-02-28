A Heartbreaking Gesture of Staggering Kindness

Sometimes great customer service hits you when you least expect it. And when it does, it seems like a miracle.

Earlier this week, I journeyed to an interview in midtown Manhattan. It was a good, but otherwise unremarkable, interview. Soon after returning to my own office, the Fast Company receptionist called to tell me that a package had arrived.

What did I find? A goodie basket. A really good goodie basket, enticingly crammed with cookies, brownies, chocolate-covered strawberries, biscotti, and even kumquats. It had been delivered by Fisher & Levy, a caterer located in the basement of the building I had visited that morning. Huh, I thought. The folks I interviewed are truly sucking up.

But wait. There was a note attached: “Dear Keith. I found this at 52nd and 3rd. Hope it reaches you well. Take care.” Clipped to the note was the Fast Company luggage tag that is normally strapped to my computer case. The note was signed by Sephrah Towbin, sales manager for Fisher & Levy.

Wow. This was intriguing. I called Sephrah — to thank her, of course, but also to ask, Why?

“Well,” she said, “when I found your tag, I thought that either I’d give it to the security guard — who would throw it out — or I’d put it in an envelope and send it with one of our delivery guys.” Then some higher instinct kicked in. “I thought, Wait, what am I doing? I could do something nice. And besides, Keith probably needs some catering.”

Apparently, Sephrah knows some people in the magazine business. From what she has seen, they work late and eat poorly. This is often, sadly, the truth. “So,” she said, “if you have a meeting coming up….” She had thoughtfully tucked Fisher & Levy’s menu in with my luggage tag. She wasn’t looking for free press. She hadn’t heard of Fast Company. She was hoping for business.