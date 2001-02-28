Laughter Is the Best Medicine

When the economy goes sour … suck on it!

The downturn has us all feeling pretty lousy. So it’s time to lighten up! The following sites, all devoted to the refreshing business of funny business, were handpicked by fastcompany.com as good places to visit when you need a good laugh. Amuse yourself. Amuse your colleagues. Then get back to work.

For a good time, cut and paste your company name into the “Employee Travel Cutbacks” memo and email it to your sales department. Watch as the junket junkies rise in mutiny against the bean counters in accounting. Or bypass immediate termination and circulate this corporate spoof among coworkers who would appreciate a winning transportation policy for lean times: “Hitchhiking is the preferred mode of travel in lieu of commercial transport. Luminescent safety vests will be issued to all employees prior to their departure on business trips.”

Rumor has it that a number of consulting firms have already adopted the manifesto’s “designated diner” policy for group chow-downs at all-you-can-eat buffets.

It’s no coincidence that SatireWire’s home page bears a striking resemblance to Inside.com — the consummate source of media news. This “dot.com.edy” site spins fake headlines and news reports that unite the Onion and the Wall Street Journal in a marriage of pure lunacy. So this is what all those HTML wizards were really doing at Pets.com and Garden.com in early 2000.

Some favorite nuggets: Who Moved Machismo? , Debt-Ridden Unemployed Relieved to Learn U.S. Not in Recession , and the classic AskJeeves Q&A Interview With the Search Engine . Sadly, the “news” published on SatireWire’s home page is often a good deal cheerier than the day’s real news headlines.