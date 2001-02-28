Think Ahead: William Chen

Can you name one idea that was true two PC Forums ago but is no longer valid?

Two years ago, the promise of the Internet seemed infinite. We believed that things would happen much faster and much more easily. We thought mass audience was the driver. Well, we know now that it takes more than users to win. The promise is still there, but only truly sustainable companies will be able to survive.

What business opportunity, partnership, or investment are you really excited about today?

This is a great time for companies like OnePage to make a mark. The most powerful advantage now is building a truly unique technology that can change a business.

What will we be seeing and talking about at next year’s PC Forum?

A year from now, we’ll look back on this time as a period of incredible innovation and hype. We’ll say, ‘That was an interesting time.’ The environment will seem more normal one year from now — we’ll be past the dip but also past the insanity.