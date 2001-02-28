After the Gold Rush

Want to gauge the mood of an entire industry? There’s no better way than to visit a giant trade show.

When times are booming, there are noisy crowds everywhere. Swarms of people flock to even the tiniest booths, wanting to win a T-shirt, test a new product, or just swap business cards. And at the big exhibitors, standing-room-only crowds jam into mini-auditoriums, listening avidly to every word that host-company executives share — convinced that the next phrase could be the key to the future.

A year or two ago, Internet World was that sort of conference. This year, it’s an entirely different story.

Overall, barely 500 companies are exhibiting at the giant Los Angeles conference, down from nearly 900 last year. Showcase companies such as Cisco and DoubleClick haven’t set up booths at all this year. Conference organizers say that advance registrations were off just 3% from last year’s pace, when turnout totaled 50,000. But floor traffic looks more like a conference half that size, and some keynote speakers are portraying the Internet economy as a blighted area.

“It’s pretty ugly out there, and it’s going to get worse,” says Thomas Siebel, founder and chief executive officer of Siebel Systems Inc. His San Mateo, California company is the leading producer of customer-relationship software, and he counts about 80 smaller competitors. “Fifty of them will not survive this year,” he says. “Unless you have a positive cash-flow business, the capital markets don’t want to do business with you. You’re going to be consolidated out of business, and the world will probably be a better place for it.”

Not everyone shares that sense of gloom. AT&T and Sprint are two of the largest exhibitors at the conference, and both have big growth plans for various Internet-related offerings. AT&T is talking up voice-over-Internet phone service — an idea that may finally provide sufficient reliability and call quality to appeal to corporate customers. One AT&T plan would charge users about $160 a month with essentially unlimited long-distance usage. Some pilot customers are trying the service in southern California, and more are expected to follow.

Sprint officials are eager to show off a $299 wireless modem that would allow laptop users to access the Internet from anywhere within Sprint’s nationwide network. The current version operates at a fairly slow transmission rate, but faster alternatives could emerge within the year, Sprint managers say.