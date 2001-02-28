How to Make Yourself More Resilient

When 16-month-old Anna Grace Gimmestad died from drinking contaminated Odwalla apple juice in 1996, CEO Stephen Williamson could imagine no greater tragedy, no larger crisis for a company founded on the principles of nourishment and integrity. But with the odds stacked against him and with lawsuits mounting, Williamson led his besieged company through a slow and painful recovery.

Here, Williamson discusses the tactics that guided him through Odwalla’s E. coli crisis and ultimately made him a more resilient leader.

Weave a Web

Spiders affix their webs to a certain number of points and work inward to a central core. During times of crisis, I try to do the same with internal and external communication. I make a few key points, and I stick to them. People will try to shift your focus, divert your attention, and speculate when things get crazy. But you can’t let them detach your web.

Shortly after the E. coli contamination was discovered, a television reporter introduced me as “the culprit.” She was trying to get me riled by introducing me as dirty slime. I knew that I would lose ground by getting worked up and trying to defend myself. Instead, I said what I’d been saying from the outset of the emergency: “Our hearts go out to those people who were affected by this crisis. All we’ve ever wanted to do was produce great juice. We will cover all the medical costs of people who were injured by the contamination.” Those words showed that I was not a villain; I was a human being with a heart and genuine feelings.

Tell It Like It Is

Procrastination spurs speculation, which can bring down a good leader in no time. When things go bad, people worry, wonder, and question. Leaders need to step in and address those questions with swift, straightforward communication before employees begin mistaking fiction for fact.

When we announced plans to shut down the Fresh Samantha plant in Saco, Maine, I brought an entire crew from California to meet with the employees. I stood up and said, “I’m not going to sugarcoat this: I’ve got bad news for you. We’re going to close the facility and move it to Florida. And here’s why.”

Over the following 12 hours, we met with each employee to go over individual packages and personal options. Our people understood that we’re in a competitive business and that the company can save millions of dollars, and improve the quality of its products, by moving closer to the fruit. We respected their knowledge and skills in this field. And we tried to take the obviously difficult news, communicate it quickly and respectfully, and make our people feel like a part of the decision.