Think Ahead: John Patrick

Can you name one idea that was true two PC Forums ago but is no longer valid?

I thought big bandwidth would happen faster. I thought the competition between cable and DSL and the competition between satellite and wireless would intensify, resulting in greater bandwidth for a lot more people. I even wrote an essay titled “Bandwidth Galore” two years ago. I stand by my story, but I admit that I was off by a couple of years.

There will be no more stunning mismatches between market capitalization and business ideas. Two years ago, there were a lot of ideas floating around. Many of those ideas were really good, but the size of the market for those ideas, and the related market cap justified by them, was way off. Even those of us who were direct recipients of the inflated market caps didn’t believe that they were sustainable.

That said, I truly believe that the reality of the Net is still greater than the hype. I have a three-percent rule: We’ve seen just three percent of the impact of the Net. Try any metric, and it works: What percentage of the world’s population is actually doing a transaction on the Net right now? Three percent. What percentage of available bandwidth is accessible to the average individual? Three percent. What percentage of the world’s cell phones connect to the Net? Three percent.

What business opportunity, partnership, or investment are you really excited about today?

Encryption is extraordinarily powerful. Its impact dwarfs the power of the microprocessor. Encryption will allow five very important things to happen: