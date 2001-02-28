The most distilled description of the tech-industry elite at this year’s PC Forum is this: “chastened but definitely not bowed.” With a focus on infrastructure and with stock prices in the single digits, the tone was more sober and serious than last year, but the audience no less ambitious. More than one person remarked that the hallways were once again filled with industry stars and peers who had failed to show up to the last few PC Forums because they were “either too rich or too busy to come.”

As usual, Esther Dyson held court on stage, curled up in an overstuffed armchair and posing her trademark obscure questions, and as a result, the conversation was all over the place. What sounded like dry topics in the program — governance, protocols and policy, commodity infrastructure — mostly were. But a rousing, witty dialog on P2P raised the bar, and Jeff Bezos demonstrated once again why he’s a survivor and a real leader in a good-humored closing chat.

It should be no surprise that Bezos delivered the best performance of the conference with his guardedly optimistic presentation about Amazon.com and its survival strategies. To begin, Bezos bounded on stage and threw up his first slide: “Why Am I Optimistic?” He let out his goofy guffaw, and the tone was set. Second slide: Why Is This Man Still Laughing? You have to wonder what portion of Amazon’s success can be attributed to the pure charisma of this guy: He smiles. He laughs. He responds to total strangers by looking them in the eye and talking to them as if they were peers in the boardroom. And he has a compelling answer (with metrics) for the toughest (and dumbest) questions.

Okay, I’ll sign up for the Official Bezos Fan Club later. Bezos started off the conversation with his favorite slide and factoid: The IPO price of Amazon, split adjusted, was $1.50. Today’s price is $11.64 — that’s a very respectable gain. “The problem,” Bezos says with a laugh, “is that we got here by way of a $100 stock price.” He shakes off the pounding that Amazon is suffering by recognizing that stock-market trouble doesn’t mean there’s something inherently wrong with his company.

Speaking of inherent value, Bezos put up his favorite slide, borrowed from Israeli entrepreneur Yossi Vardi, titled “The Economics of Dreams,” which basically depicts two curves. One represents the precipitous ups and downs of “stock-market value,” while the other depicts the gentle upward slope of “inherent value of the company.”

Bezos then answered the audience’s question: Why does the second line continue to rise? Bezos answered, “Because we trade real estate for technology — and while real estate gets more and more expensive, technology gets cheaper fast. That’s the fundamental trade-off of e-commerce: real estate for technology. If we kept constant the amount of money we spend per customer per year for five years, we’d have 60 times the bandwidth we do now. That’s explosive and would totally change the customer experience.”

Feeding the “inherent value line” is continuous improvement of customer experience. When questioned about the validity of that trade-off, Bezos added a finer point: “We’re not using Moore’s Law to improve our cost structure. It’s true that our distribution center doesn’t follow Moore’s Law — we’re just using Moore’s Law to improve the customer experience. It’s not enough that the technology gets cheaper; it’s that cheap technology allows innovation.”