(Re) Brand You

Late last year, as the tide of layoffs in the dotcom sector reached a groundswell, a certain bravado still characterized the newly unemployed. Pink-slip parties were all the rage in Manhattan and San Francisco. Internet castoffs were using their severance checks to travel or just to recover from a massive dotcom hangover.

But as the winter dragged on, reality began to sink in: Job = Money = Rent. And with Internet job losses totaling more than 50,000 people in the past 12 months, people who were courted enthusiastically a few months ago are now finding the job market excruciatingly tight.

Small wonder that armies of dotcom refugees are now feeling a little dispirited, wondering how to regroup and reposition themselves, especially with a layoff or two sullying their résumés.

Robin Fisher Roffer says not to worry. The marketing veteran who helped build CNN into one of TV’s most recognized news sources wants people to build brands strong enough to survive a dotcom flop. As president of Big Fish Marketing Inc., Roffer translates the rules of product marketing into a personal arena that helps people find their “big idea” and go after it.

Roffer believes that the right personal branding will secure people a future rich in fulfillment and success — even as victims of downsizing. Fast Company sat down with her to discuss her latest book, Make a Name for Yourself, and to learn how to create a personal brand after a layoff.

Lose the Guilt

Above all, promote your authentic self — your specialized set of talents and the vital strengths that you bring to the table, inside and outside of a job. Roffer says, “Constructing your brand based on these attributes shows that you offer real value, regardless of the jobs that you’ve held or lost. You must disassociate with a company’s failure. Too many people wrap up their ego in their job title.”

Get a Slogan

Create a personal mission statement and tag line. Successful companies stand firmly behind their vision and goals. In the same way that Maxwell House coffee is “Good to the last drop!” and BMW is “The Ultimate Driving Machine,” you should consistently bill yourself as the best person for the job.