The Perils of a Personality Culture

In the post-Industrial era, highly skilled and experienced team players resemble Ricky Williams or Troy Aikman — powerful, rare, and expensive. Attracting and retaining all-star talent is a top priority for most organizations, which readily award greater respect and bigger paychecks to new recruits. This increased focus on the individual is commendable, but it too often encourages managers to make decisions based on personality traits rather than skill sets.

Oftentimes, when managers assigns employees to an interdisciplinary team, they place more emphasis on interpersonal dynamics than skill sets and aptitude. Conversations like these pervade corporate America today: “George wrote the book on debugging network problems, but his temper is so short that we don’t dare send him to the customer site. Let’s send Mary instead, and George can back her up from home.” Or, “We can’t put Trevor in charge of the project. He’s a great cheerleader, but he couldn’t plan his way out of a paper box.”

Character and personality certainly contribute to or detract from a group’s harmony and productivity, but a manager must resist the temptation to assemble teams according to personality fit alone. Here’s why.

Judgments of character can be distorted or downright wrong.

History and literature books are filled with leaders who committed catastrophic mistakes because they misinterpreted someone’s actions or accepted a third party’s assessment. Othello murdered his beloved Desdemona after Iago poisoned his perception of her. King Lear disowned his youngest daughter, Cordelia, because he believed she loved him less than her sisters did. Once her sisters had their inheritance, however, they treated Lear miserably. Other examples emerge from the Salem witch trials or the lives and the careers destroyed by the National Enquirer.

Misperception and misunderstanding are even more prevalent in the workplace. Consider the case of a programmer at Evolutionary Technologies International (ETI) named Jeremy (not his real name). Relatively new to the company, Jeremy was thrilled when assigned the task of designing and implementing a Pascal compiler. He was conscientious and took considerable time researching and revising his initial design. However, during the first six months of his project, Jeremy’s boss sent him on several “fire drills” — putting out fires on other products. Jeremy assumed his boss would realize that progress on the compiler would suffer due to these emergency assignments. His assumption was wrong.

As the compiler release date approached, Jeremy’s boss failed to prepare his own boss for the possible delay. Jeremy’s boss was annoyed and brought another programmer into the project. With the additional help, Jeremy managed to release the compiler. Because Jeremy’s boss wrongly perceived him as a slacker who had missed a crucial deadline, however, the pinch-hitting programmer received a heftier raise, despite the fact that Jeremy was a more valuable employee overall.