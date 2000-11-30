BeCG Wants a Music Revolution

The fate of AC/DC, Barenaked Ladies, and Faith Hill hang in the balance of an industry-transforming decision delivered by the Federal Trade Commission today. Hundreds of recording artists, along with media and technology superpowers, including CNN, HBO, CompuServe, and Netscape, joined in a $111 billion bear hug when the FTC approved the controversial AOL-Time Warner merger.

What will this merger mean for the embattled music industry? No one is more dubious than the record labels themselves.

The year 2000 was marked by legal wrangling, Napster battles, and momentous mergers and acquisitions. Now the power players are placing their bets for 2001, and one gutsy company is taking a calculated risk that threatens to incense its peers — and attract a lot of expensive enemies.

On Halloween, Bertelsmann AG, the world’s fifth-largest music company and owner of BMG Entertainment, shocked competitors and fellow members of the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) by announcing a strategic alliance with arch nemesis Napster, the Internet song-swapping service.

The deal, inconceivable one year ago, was touched off by industry turmoil, economic tumult, and the Bertelsmann eCommerce Group (BeCG). Led by former president and CEO of AOL Europe Andreas Schmidt, BeCG is a nimble task force of roughly 30 strategists and deal makers. It was assembled in June by Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Middlehoff and was promptly assigned this task: to lead the company into a more digital future.

While its competitors concentrate on big-name mergers (AOL-Time Warner) and big-money lawsuits (RIAA versus Napster), Bertelsmann is empowering BeCG to drastically change the way consumers access and purchase music.

“BeCG is capitalizing on a huge opportunity, but it’s also working to avoid a fate much worse than Napster,” says Oliver Jones, a 15-year veteran of the interactive entertainment industry and founder of the DotClick music service. “The RIAA blames Napster and MP3 for all of its problems, but if the RIAA is successful in its drive to shut down Napster, its problems will only get worse. Music will go underground. People will start using Gnutella and other file-sharing models that don’t use a central server. The record labels will lose the pulse of consumers entirely, and they will never be able to regain it. Bertelsmann is doing absolutely the right thing by teaming up with Napster.”