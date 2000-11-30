From Foosball to Flextime: Dotcommers Are Growing Up

Let’s say that startup you joined manages to survive the latest round of carnage. The VCs smile and award another round of funding, partners embrace your company’s concept, users click merrily on the site. The foosball table is safe from the repo man. Is that enough to get you and your first-grader through school-vacation week later this month?

Not likely, says Diane Lipton Denis, founder, president, and CEO of Lipton Corporate Child Care Centers Inc., based in Washington DC. Established, “grown-up” companies are miles ahead of startups and Web shops when it comes to benefits like on-site daycare and flextime for working parents, Denis says.

“I think companies have personalities and mature just as people do,” Denis says. “Tech companies today are where the blue-chip companies were six years ago. They don’t think they need child care and family friendly policies. When the startup frenzy began, tech companies installed ping-pong tables and game rooms to feed the creativity of their young employees. But those same companies haven’t managed to meet the needs of workers whose needs changed as they grew older.”

“Older, established companies were the first to recognize that employees wouldn’t remain 25 and childless forever. They realized that as workers begin to accumulate more responsibilities, flexibility and work-life considerations become more valuable than money and stock options. In fact, these considerations are priceless.”

For years, companies such as IBM and the Prudential Insurance Co. have been known as great places to work — especially for working parents. But given an especially tight labor market, those companies are now working even harder to make their environment more attractive, hoping to stop the rampant brain drain that has plagued them since the late 1990s.

“Work-family issues are no longer in the closet, and they’re no longer just about women,” Denis says, “If it were five years ago, I would be talking about problems facing women. Today, our backup child-care centers have just as many daddies coming in at lunch as mommies.”

Denis cites a recent survey from Simmons College: Ninety-three percent of professionals surveyed said that work-site child care was critical in considering a job change. These issues are no longer about being nice. They are real business decisions that drive real competition. In addition to putting companies in a competitive position in the current labor market, companies’ dedication to these issues will keep them ahead of the curve in the years to come.