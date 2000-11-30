“We set our sights on a destination beyond the distant horizon, and then we make the road by walking.” — Myles Horton and Paulo Freire, authors

In the early 1980s, Paul Fireman was seeking a creative outlet when he ran into Angel Martinez, the owner of two West Coast running-shoe stores.

The two struck up a conversation about their mutually shared dreams and came upon an interesting piece of data: On average, women owned eight times more shoes than men, but only one-fifth as many sneakers. Together, Fireman and Martinez considered creating sneakers specifically designed for women.

They licensed their new corporate name from Reebok, a British company named for a South African antelope, and took off running. Due to increased gender equality in sports and a healthy fitness trend among women, the wind of the marketplace was at their backs. Little did they know that Reebok would become an international giant in the athletic footwear industry by 1986.

Fireman and Martinez built Reebok U.S. on a marketing strategy that Martinez called “the third pair of sneakers.” The strategy was based on a scenario that typically played out at the point of purchase in a store’s footwear department.

“The first brand of sneakers a woman would ask for was Nike,” Martinez explains. “Nike advertised the most and had the best-known brand name by far. We couldn’t compete with their advertising budget, so we just let their budget get people in the store.

“The second brand shown to a customer was one recommended by salesperson. That was either the brand with the highest margin, or the one that the sales manager was pushing because it was overstocked. At first, our job was to figure out how to be the third brand shown to customers and how to then entice them to choose Reebok.”