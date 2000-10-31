Big Bird Becomes a Capitalist, Part Two

Rod Bates hopes that education, government, and the private sector will share a common vision and venture in the National Center for Information Technology in Education (NCITE) — a string of national laboratories like Los Alamos and the Fermi National Accelerator built not to develop new defense applications or test the bounds of science, but to explore new opportunities for education through technology. In the early planning stages now, this lab project would develop cutting-edge curricula based on new media, would award fellowships to educators with revolutionary ideas, would conduct beta tests with schoolchildren, and would train teachers to utilize technology in the classroom.

Bates says it would also work with major consumer and technology companies that are looking to enter the education business. Companies could test new educational products at NCITE, which would, in turn, endorse the tools and the toys that meet its high scholastic standards.

“Nebraska Educational Telecommunications (NET) has built up a lot of trust among local educators because we’ve concentrated on and excelled at educational programming since 1954,” Bates says. “We can put our Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval on a product that Disney tests in our laboratory and that passes our standards. Disney gets the trust it needs to break into the market, and the lab benefits from corporate involvement.”

Currently, Senator Bob Kerry of Nebraska is championing NCITE in Congress; he hopes to attract $3 – $4 million in federal funding to seed the idea. Meanwhile, the University of Nebraska has stepped forward to participate in the national laboratory. Recently, the dean of the teachers college, James O’Hanlon, signed a memorandum of understanding, stating that the university will develop a master’s program for teachers interested in developing lesson plans around new technologies. The university also plans to house the first NCITE site on its Lincoln, Nebraska campus.

Digital Archives Center

PBS stations across the country own reams and reels of educational content dating back more than 50 years and ranging from episodes of 3-2-1 Contact to specials on Native American artwork and Egyptian tombs. Currently, those archives are disconnected and disorganized. They reside on video tape and old film reels in various locations, and they are not readily available to consumers and educators.

Bates believes this chaos represents a bountiful business opportunity for PBS. He plans to transfer all of NET’s archives to a digital format, and then catalog that programming within a Web-based database that will allow teachers to access PBS shows anywhere, anytime.

“Say you are a teacher in small-town Nebraska, and tomorrow you want to teach your students about the science of volcanoes,” Bates says. “You could simply access this PBS database online, type in a keyword, pull down the archived program you want, and stream the video right to your classroom desktop.”