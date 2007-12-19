Play Games

Who says the world of work can’t be fun? Fast Company has teamed with broadband learning experts Ninth House Network to design a suite of interactive, entertaining, quick tools to aid your career launch.

Buzzword Hangman

The giddily morbid game that you so loved as a child has been repurposed, re-engineered, and reparadigmed to help you catch up with the latest business buzzwords.

The CopeScope

How well you bounce back from a difficulty might have less to do with the particulars of a stressful situation than it does with your personal style of response.

Job Title Generator

Use this tool to find the words and phrases that most accurately — and imaginatively — describe what you really do.

Make Smarter Mistakes

Learn how to confront common workplace problems by analyzing your reactions and solutions.

More games you might enjoy:

Career Gas Gauge

The Fast-O-Meter

Meeting Pricer (Flash Version)

Meeting Pricer (Non Flash)

Time Maximizer

Brought to you by Ninth House Network — improving corporate performance by connecting the world’s most respected business leaders with a vibrant online community.