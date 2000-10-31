Invest Like a Pro

You’ve paid the phone bill, treated yourself to dinner, and gone overboard at the mall. Now you need to figure out where to stash what’s left of that paycheck before temptation strikes again.

No, we don’t mean investing in a PlayStation 2.

We’re here to talk serious financial management. The kind that’s riddled with scary terms like Keogh, P/E ratio, and front-end loads. But where do you go if you don’t know the difference between a regular IRA and a Roth, or if you think Fannie Mae was a character on The Beverly Hillbillies? Whether it’s your first job or your seventh, you can’t launch your career properly without knowing the basics about finance.

We’ve identified five personal-finance Web sites that offer entertaining, relevant, and helpful information and advice for rookie investors.

Surf through these, and soon you’ll be discussing triple-witching days and capital gains just for fun.

This entertaining and irreverent site promises to decrypt essential processes like stock-market investing, home buying, car buying, and the proper handling of a credit card. The Motley Fool’s easy-to-read articles and informative tips will get you on the fast track to financial know-how and will keep you laughing along the way. In addition to assuring you that you’ll increase your chances of making a fortune by learning to handle your money, the site professes, “We’re dedicated to educating, amusing, and enriching individuals in search of the truth.”

This site makes no pretenses about its intentions. The subhead on Green’s home page reads, “This site is about money,” and its “What the Hell’s a …” glossary defines everything from UGMA to FICO. You can check interest rates, track stocks, and read company profiles on GreenMagazine, which divides content into five straight-forward sections: Investing it, Earning it, Banking it, Protecting it, and Enjoying it. Sign up for the Green newsletter to receive weekly financial advice, and visit the site’s bookstore for recommended reads.