Coaching Strategies

Following are James Waldroop’s 12 Achilles’ heels, along with short descriptions of them and some ways to begin grappling with them.

Acrophobe: Never feels good enough.

Stop the damage.

Prioritize and think about how to let yourself succeed.

Buy yourself time to grow into a job.

Act “as if” you belong. Acting “as if” will start to make you feel naturally more comfortable in reality. Once you’ve mastered the act, you will have convinced yourself.

Meritocrat: Thinks the world should be black and white. Resents that the world demands negotiation and the selling of ideas. If something is “right,” that should be enough.

Plan influence campaigns.

Think seriously about who the voters are and work to convince them.

Don’t worry, be crappy. Don’t be a perfectionist, just go for it.

Hero: Pushes hard and does too much. Causes others to burn out and is destructive within an organization, leaving behind him a trail of “dead bodies,” or coworkers who couldn’t keep up with the pace.

Ask, “Do you want to be a commando or a general?”

Look behind you for damage. Look carefully at metrics and turnover. How many dead bodies have you left in your trail?

Get perspective — how many other cars are in the parking lot when you leave work at night?

Peacekeeper: Always avoids conflict. Not a peacemaker, but someone who fears change and prevents innovation.

Acknowledge the benefits of conflict.

Use role-playing to make yourself more comfortable with conflict.

Practice “normalizing” relationships after conflict. Don’t be afraid of that process.

Bulldozer: Runs roughshod over others. Managers often praise their willingness to knock down walls to get things done — despite the coworkers on the other side of those walls.

Learn the DEW (Distant Early Warning) signs that you are about to blow up.

Learn to say you are sorry — and mean it.

Rebel: Always looking for a cause that doesn’t exist.