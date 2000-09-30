Knowing How to Grow: The Next Step for Bigstep.com

Over the past year, Andrew Beebe scored $60 million in venture capital for Bigstep.com . He grew the rolls 3000% — from 5 founders to 150 employees. Under his leadership, the Bigstep team attracted 180,000 new customers and launched a major initiative with AOL. That’s a formidable record for any CEO, but this fall Beebe topped it all. He resigned.

The success Beebe and his team achieved might inspire envy in many entrepreneurs, but for Beebe it became a dilemma. For the first time, he didn’t know all his employees’ names. He struggled to maintain the chemistry that Bigstep had at its inception. He wanted Bigstep — which offers small businesses the tools and space to build an online marketing, sales, and customer-service presence — to grow even bigger. That would eventually mean two buildings instead of two floors, a billion-dollar budget instead of million-dollar budget, and engineering a platform that would allow for dozens of different applications, intranets, and extranets — all daunting prospects for a 28-year-old CEO who designed Web sites up until a few years ago. He began to consider recruiting a more experienced leader to take the reins. The more he thought about it, the better the idea sounded.

Beebe stepped down on September 1 and brought on Lucy Reid, who previously headed up a team of roughly 3,000 people at Wells Fargo & Co. “It feels great to have someone who’s been in management longer that I’ve been alive,” Beebe says, “someone who can teach me, who can scale the company quickly, and who can bring context to a lot of hunches we were running on.”

If you’re lucky, Beebe’s latest problem will be yours too. Sure, Bill Gates steered Microsoft from nothing to world domination, but Bill Gates’s are rare, and even he eventually stepped down from the top spot. Since Beebe moved out of the top office, half a dozen young Internet CEOs have called him. They all want counsel on making the same transition smoothly.

Following is Beebe’s advice on how to pass the torch without getting burned or sacrificing the speed and success of your team.

Be Resolved

The hardest part of my transition was making the resolute decision to recruit a new CEO. Think through where you want the company to go. Figure out who or what you will need to get it there. Put aside your ego. Finally, get a fix on the timing. Do you have the money, the image, and the culture to attract top talent?

We wanted Bigstep to be a multibillion-dollar success story, and we needed experienced help to attain that goal. Bigstep’s growth in employees, in partnerships, and in customer base were all attractive to a good, seasoned candidate. We had a great team and a recent round of funding — the timing was right.