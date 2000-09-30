Find Your Calling: Eunice Azzani

Eunice Azzani considers her job the most important in the world — short of an emergency-room surgeon, of course.

Warm and passionate, the Texas-born Azzani calls herself a head farmer — the cultivator of meaningful and rewarding careers for others. Her effervescence is contagious, and five minutes in her presence proves that she brings life to her calling through her work. Most important, she makes you want to do the same.

“You absolutely need to do what you love and to do it with people you want to spend your day with,” she says. “Life is too precious to waste a moment on something that isn’t meaningful and exciting.”

Azzani prescribes a deep-probing approach to getting in touch with your calling. This self-examination culminates with what she calls a Career Party. Before the party begins, she asks individuals to take out an oversized piece of paper and ask themselves some very poignant, difficult questions.

Name Your Passions

First, you must recognize your true passions — issues, concepts like knowledge or technology, job functions or skills, or people. Write down detailed descriptions of your passions, and then ask yourself what you would do if you won the lottery.

“Put that dream out there because you may be able to develop a career around your dreams,” she says. “And as far as I’m concerned, careers should be our dreams coming true.”

Polish Your Strengths

Think back to the times when you felt best about yourself, and note them. Remember the people, the places, and the goals that helped you thrive, and record them. List your most rewarding accomplishments. Hone in on your excellence.