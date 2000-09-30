Essential Reading for Change Agents

“Sustainable change must take place on three levels: the head, the heart, and the hands. The people leading and experiencing change must understand their role in the change initiative, they must work through their internal resistance to the change, and they must hone the skills needed to make that change take form.”

That three-pronged approach guided John Kiser’s company, Best Buy, through a major change initiative that lasted more than three years and touched the lives of 30,000 store employees, regional managers, and senior executives. During Fast Company’s recent TalentLabs event in Boston, Kiser — along with Elizabeth Gibson-Meier of RHR Consulting — explained how Best Buy’s Change Implementation Team helped more than 350 stores nationwide introduce a new retail-operating platform designed to reinvent everything from delivery systems to customer service. They also illustrated how the company advanced through its change evolution — from head to heart to hands to victory.

Kiser and Gibson-Meier suggested that every revolution must begin with the eyes and the ears before it can move on to the head, the heart, and the hands. Potential change insurgents must stockpile advice, resources, and best practices in anticipation of the tumult ahead.

Following is a list of books — nourishment for the eyes and for the ego — recommended by Kiser and Gibson-Meier, two battle-scarred change agents with one large victory under their collective belt.

