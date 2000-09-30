Boeing’s Rules Take Flight

When we were working on the first 777s, about 10 years ago, we created “rules to live by” that helped keep the team on track. We started with the Boeing motto, “Working Together,” and drilled down to specifics for our team.

Today, there are about 2,000 people working on new 777 models. We still use these rules. Some of them are very simple; some are more complicated. The important thing is that they don’t apply to airplane development alone — we use them throughout Boeing.

A Compelling Challenge

Teams must pursue attainable goals — end results that are neither vague nor so far beyond reach that they appear unattainable. At the same time, a team has to feel as though it’s being called upon to do something that takes a stretch. People won’t engage or feel motivated to excel if they don’t consider a project compelling.

Clear Performance Goals

Everyone on the team — engineers, designers, suppliers, administrative assistants — must understand what’s expected of them. We specify who will do what at all levels within the team structure before we start a project. This prevents people from getting tangled up.