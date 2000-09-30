Talent Rules!

1. Protect Your Investment The HR team must come down hard on managers who consistently drive away good talent or who inadequately prepare new recruits for the job ahead.

2. Re-recruit Your Best People

Call frequent reviews and conferences with employees to determine when, where, and how HR can induce star talent to stay on board.

3. Heed the Big Three: Contribution, Growth, and Fun

Measure your talent according to these three keywords. People are most likely to quit jobs that fail to offer stimulating projects that encourage personal development.

4. Web-ify Your Recruiting Process

Leverage the power of the Web by building and fostering a digital gateway where candidates can learn about the company, chat online with employees, and email the appropriate representatives with questions, comments, and resumes.

5. Sell Your Culture

Hire a marketing firm to specifically sell the company brand and personality to prospective candidates.

6. Think Outside the HotBot

Rather than simply post a job online, think creatively about referral incentives for employees and other alternative models for finding and attracting the top talent.

7. Blast Out Bad Policies

Seek and destroy toxic policies — such as inflexible work schedules and stringent dress codes — before they poison the corporate culture and turn away potential candidates.