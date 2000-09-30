Negotiation 101

Susan Podziba teaches the fine art of negotiation at Harvard and MIT, but she’s continually refining her own skills in some of the thorniest conflicts around. She’s brokered an agreement between conservationists and fishermen. She’s calmed the rhetoric between prolife and prochoice activists after an abortion-clinic shooting. She’s mediated divorces and helped a struggling city struggling rewrite its charter.

“Listening is as important in negotiating as stating what you want,” Podziba says. “Negotiating any long-term relationship requires trust. Building that trust doesn’t exclude pursuing your interests. It means being forthright and listening carefully to the other side.”

Heed the following advice from Podziba on mind-set, preparation, and trust, and put it to work negotiating deadlines, collections, and bids for your next job.

1. Something More Than Zero-Sum

In some negotiations, a gain for one party means an equal loss for the other. Think of buying a car: You want the lowest price, the salesman wants the highest, and chances are you’ll never see each other again.

More often, single, thorny issues can be teased apart. “You’ll find many issues embedded in what looked like just one,” Podziba says. “For example, in a salary negotiation, an employer wants to pay as little as possible and a would-be employee wants the opposite. But maybe the candidate values stock options more than salary because her financial needs are not immediate. Likewise, the employer may be cash poor and stock rich. Add in flextime, telecommuting, vacation, and other benefits, and what looked like a zero-sum negotiation at first has become a situation in which both sides can find room for agreement.”

2. Divide, Unify, and Conquer

Anatomize challenging issues — they’re oftentimes comprised of multiple layers. “The more layers you peel off,” Podziba says, “the more nuanced your negotiation becomes. Once you’ve dissected the problematical point into its different parts, pan back and look at the negotiation as a whole. Avoid treating each individual part as its own separate zero-sum negotiation. Build packages of agreement with give and take on the various issues.”

3. Be Confident and Courteous, Stay Calm and Curious

“Negotiating requires the confidence to ask for what you want, and the focus to get it. Negotiating also provokes strong emotions, and emotions can cloud a person’s focus. Staying calm and nonconfrontational keeps aggression at bay and the negotiation on track. Asking questions sets a positive tone — for the other party, and for you. Cultivating curiosity allows you to unpack the situation, focus on the important issues, and rein in your emotions. It’s hard to be upset and curious at the same time.”