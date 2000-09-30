(In) House Construction

Kevin Wheeler , former senior vice president of staffing at Charles Schwab and current president of Global Learning Resources, a consulting and training company that assists organizations in developing business-focused corporate education strategies as a tool for recruiting and retaining top talent.

What’s the Problem?

“How can I control the shape and personality of my team if I’m constantly reacting to talent shortages and work overloads?” Wheeler repeatedly encountered that question during his tenure at Charles Schwab, a fast-growing company with escalating talent demands. The answer seemed so obvious, and so obviously overlooked, that Wheeler left Schwab to start Global Learning Resources.

Background

Competitive employers today have three choices: import talent, export work, or develop talent on the home turf. The first option is expensive. The second affords managers little control over the day-to-day work. And the third represents a long-term investment in education, training, and retention. You choose.

“If you work out the formula in your head, you’ll find it’s cheaper and more efficient to hire two new college grads who have an interest in programming and teach them to be Web designers or Web masters than it is to compete in the open marketplace,” says Wheeler, who spoke at Fast Company’s recent TalentLabs event in San Francisco. “Education and recruiting are coming together.”

That union will yield great changes in the HR field, Wheeler says. Soon, HR will concentrate on just two objectives: acquiring and developing talent. The remainder of HR’s current responsibilities — from payroll to benefits to off-sites — will be outsourced or administered by contractors, Wheeler says. The ground will shift beneath HR’s feet.

“People are the critical factor today,” he says. “If you have really smart, talented people with above-average skills, you’re going to win. That’s a given. But how can you build a training and education effort that will bring them in and keep them?”

What’s Your Solution?

Wheeler calls it the Greater Education Effort — the push within fast companies to hire or promote chief learning officers, ministers of talent, and people gardeners — keepers of the talent who are specifically responsible for acquiring, developing, growing, and deploying talent. “If the tech team says, ‘We need a Web master,’ the minister of talent should be able to say, ‘Good — I’ve got three people in training. We can hire someone tomorrow, but I’ve done a market analysis that shows it will cost an additional $25,000 to recruit an outsider.'”