Stepping Into Bigstep.com

Last month, Lucy Reid took a big step. Well, more of a gigantic leap. On September 1, 2000, she left her career at Wells Fargo & Co. for the top spot at an Internet company one seven-hundredth the size, taking the reins of Bigstep.com from former CEO and cofounder Andrew Beebe. At Wells Fargo, Reid oversaw roughly 3000 employees; at Bigstep, she is CEO to 150. Well Fargo generates more than $1 billion in revenue per quarter and $250 million in profit. Bigstep, a-year-and-a-half-old company that provides tools and space for small businesses to start their own Web sites, brings in roughly a million per quarter and has yet to make a profit.

Reid is unfazed by the difference in scale. “I really wanted to lead a team, to have marketing, strategy, technology — everything under my control,” she says. “Unless you’re CEO, you don’t have everything at your fingertips.”

Reid may come to Bigstep from an old-economy behemoth, but she’s no startup rookie. She arrived at Wells Fargo five and a half years ago to run an internal grassroots department targeting direct marketing and direct services to small businesses. “We had a pretty nice office, but other than that, it was the same rough-and-tumble world — the have-an-idea-in-November-and-launch-it-in-February environment.” A few weeks after the switch, Fast Company caught up with Reid to gauge her transition, to examine how Wells Fargo prepared her for a new work life, and to report on her future plans for Bigstep.

How did you choose Bigstep?

When you work for a big corporation, everything is known. At the beginning of my search, I didn’t even know any of the venture firms. These startups live in a different world. A friend who’s a recruiter advised me to find something I love and people I want to work with, and then worry about who’s funding the company and its market opportunity. She was right. Bigstep’s values and commitment to the small-business community sold me.

How did you ease the transition from being one CEO to another?

Before coming on, I spoke to everyone at a special meeting. The next day I came back, spent a day in smaller meetings, and had a brown-bag lunch with my new coworkers. That evening, Andrew and I cooked barbecue for all the employees. By the time I actually took over, people had already seen me around quite a bit.