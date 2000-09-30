Hollywood Remake

This talent mogul has more than 30 years of experience and a library-sized Rolodex that would make any agent drool. His résumé is the finely scripted story of a Tinseltown luminary.

At 66, Perkins’s polished silver locks, wide smile, and easy, deliberate speech tell of his professional prowess and comfort with success. He spent 16 years at the William Morris Agency before cofounding the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) in 1975. As founding president, he helped steer the agency through historic growth to become the largest in the world. Perkins has seen it all, done it all, and has carved out his spot in the annals of American film and television.

His next stint? Rolling out the red carpet — all the way to the Web.

After leaving CAA in late 1994, Perkins could have easily retired poolside in Beverly Hills. Instead, when approached by the founders of MouseJockey through a mutual friend, he decided to remake a legend — to craft a career sequel the likes of which Hollywood has never seen.

Perkins now sits on the board of MouseJockey, a startup based in Santa Monica, California that offers an innovative way to evaluate new media for advertisers and sponsors. He also serves as chairman of ieProducer.com Inc., which houses several sites and netcasting channels, and as president of one of its divisions, Talentclick Inc., an online talent market for casting directors and actors. Perkins is orchestrating a business revolution, and he’s loving every minute of it.

Despite the immediate success of these companies, substantial change in the entertainment industry will only happen when “key players” join the movement, Perkins says. “The old guys still aren’t even using computers,” he says of Hollywood’s power players and their relationship to the new economy. He can relate.