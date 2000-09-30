Find Your Calling

Last week’s feature: Eunice Azzani and the Career Party

Introduction:

“Where your talents and the needs of the world cross lies your calling.” — Aristotle

If it were only that easy.

If finding one’s prescribed place were as simple as Aristotle makes it sound, most of us wouldn’t constantly be groping to find a sense of purpose at work.

Last month in San Francisco and in Boston, Fast Company’s TalentLabs events featured cutting-edge presentations from the country’s top recruiting experts, many of whom discussed the currently shifting balance of power in favor of the individual job seeker. However, few of these talent gurus broached the issue of finding a life’s calling.