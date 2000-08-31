Walk a Mile in My Shadow

What’s Your Problem?

“Shortly after we founded Anthro 16 years ago, this rather obnoxious warehouse employee came to my desk and complained about the customer-service team. He had no idea what customer-service reps did all day, so he assumed they chatted on the phone and snacked on bonbons while he worked his heinie off. His comments hinted at a larger swell of animosity within the company — an us-versus-them mentality. As we began to grow from 20 to 100 people, I could see that battle intensifying.”

Background

Half of Anthro’s employees operate forklifts and lasers on the late shift, and the other half pound on dial pads and keyboards from 9 to 5. In the early days at Anthro, employees from disparate departments — such as sales and shipping — were separated by warehouse walls, by deadlines, and by common misconceptions. Interdepartmental communication fell between the cracks. Filgas recognized this communication breakdown and predicted harmful consequences for employee training and retention, management troubleshooting, and leadership decision making.

“When you’ve got to get it done and shipped in 24 hours, you need to get everyone on board and working as a team,” Filgas says. “In order for your employees to take those necessary extra steps, you must create an environment where people will say, ‘For Paula, I’ll do that.'”

What’s Your Solution?

Anthro’s Shadow Program designates one employee each week to observe and develop a relationship with a fellow employee in an unfamiliar department. The program assigns members of the manufacturing department to join the accounting team for a day, allows warehouse workers to sample marketing, and forces middle managers to recognize good ideas and winning strategies beyond their jurisdiction. “When you’re participating in the Shadow Program, you can’t report to your desk, check your email, or answer voice mail for the entire day,” Filgas says. “You are technically out of the office doing a job that everyone on your team recognizes as important and worthwhile.”

Since its inception nearly 15 years ago, the Shadow Program has produced four distinct benefits for Anthro. First, it boosts internal relations by bolstering empathy and cooperation among departments. Filgas says she assigns more shadow participants to the planning and scheduling department than to any other because she believes it is the most intense, yet least appreciated, group at Anthro. In a company that promises next-day shipment on intricate, personalized furniture orders, the planning and scheduling department organizes and orchestrates the inventory, the assembly teams, and the transportation component with finesse and speed. It also bosses a lot of people around, which is why Filgas says all employees must understand why and how they can work together to smooth the process.

“You simply can not spend an entire day with a person, eat lunch with them, and walk away with a sense of animosity,” Filgas says. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, shadowers say ‘I would never want that person’s job because it’s much too hard.’ From a management perspective, that’s exactly what you want your employees to say.”