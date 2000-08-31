Ownership 101

It would be easy to miss Steve Mariotti. He’s short, with a receding hairline and a broad, honest face. He wears your average white guy’s basic navy suit, and speaks quietly, with little accent. He’s got middle written all over him: middle class, middle America, middle manager.

But that unremarkable appearance hides a man with a misson and a message. He’s a three-time, radical career changer, and a fighter in one of America’s most enduring battles: the struggle to raise people out of poverty. His message? Building your own business will set you free.

The nonprofit Mariotti founded twelve years ago, the National Foundation for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE, pronounced “nifty”), has now taught 25,000 young, low-income people to start their own small businesses. And his book, The Young Entrepreneur’s Guide to Starting and Running a Business (Times Business 1996), has become a classic for young people seeking to start their own companies.

Mariotti ‘s initial goal was not to launch an incubator for entrepreneurs. He was hoping to be the next Lee Iacocca. As a newly minted MBA in 1977, he started at Ford, buying and selling currency futures in the international finance department, and soon made a name for himself by making the company a lot of money.

He also earned a reputation as a hothead over Ford’s business dealings with South Africa. “I thought that we shouldn’t be doing business with the government there. I was immature and pushed hard on the politics,” Mariotti admits.

Despite his rabble-rousing, he left Ford in 1980 on friendly terms, using the cash he’d amassed to open his own import-export business. Going solo was a jarring shift after Ford’s entrenched hierarchy, and Mariotti struggled to be CEO, salesman, and marketer all in one. But he did meet businesspeople from around the world and brokered all kinds of deals, from selling Nigerian pistachio nuts one week, to ladies’ shoes from India the next — and had the time of his life doing it. Indeed, he might be doing it still if he hadn’t gotten mugged.

In 1981, a group of kids waylaid him while he was out jogging. They wanted $10, and he didn’t have it. The kids roughed him up a bit, but mostly he just felt humiliated. “Becoming an urban statistic was a traumatic experience,” Mariotti writes in his book. He had constant flashbacks that became more painful than the experience itself. He sought help from therapists, and they sent him back to school to confront his fears of tough teens.