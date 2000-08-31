Career Cramming

For nearly 30 years, What Color Is Your Parachute? has been a fundamental resource for those in pursuit of satisfying and fulfilling employment. This year’s edition has been completely revised for the new millennium. Bolles makes finding your calling as simple as asking yourself what you want to do and where do you want to do it.

Games Companies Play: The Job Hunter’s Guide to Playing Smart & Winning Big in the High-Stakes Hiring Game

by Pierre Mornell

(Ten Speed Press)

Anecdotes and great inside intelligence about the ever-dreaded job hunt fill the pages of this hugely popular book. Mornell describes 16 personality types, outlines their strengths and weaknesses, and then offers savvy insight and tips for job seekers.

Be Decisive! A Six Step Formula for Making Your Best Decisions Every Time!

by Lou Ann Smith

(Change Your Life Press)

Learn the secrets of world-class decision makers and six steps to making great decisions. Successful careers are made of carefully thought-out choices that can help you make more money while having more fun and more time, experiencing less stress, and living a balanced life.

Beyond Performance: What Employees Really Need to Know to Climb the Success Ladder

by Roland D. Nolen

(New Perspectives)